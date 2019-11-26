La portaveu del Govern, Meritxell Budó, ha detallat aquest dimarts que l’Executiu català inicia l’"ofensiva” jurídica contra el decret estatal previst per lluitar contra la “república digital”. El decret el va aprovar el Govern en funcions de Pedro Sánchez durant la campanya electoral per als comicis del 10 de novembre i, entre d’altres qüestions, obliga totes les administracions públiques espanyoles a localitzar els seus servidors a la Unió Europea i no a cap "paradís digital".



Ja en el moment de l’aprovació, el conseller de Polítiques Digitals i Administració Pública, Jordi Puigneró, va titllar la iniciativa d’un “155 digital” i va avisar que es posaria en marxa una “ofensiva” per defensar totes les competències del Govern en l’àmbit digital. Aquest dimarts, després de la reunió setmanal del consell executiu, Budó ha explicat que el Govern ha demanat un dictamen al Consell de Garanties Estatutàries, amb l’objectiu que es pronunciï sobre la possible vulneració de competències de la Generalitat per part de l’executiu estatal.



#Portaveu @meritxellbudo: “El Consell Executiu ha demanat al Consell de Garanties Estatutàries que es pronunciï respecte la possible vulneració de competències de la Generalitat per part del decret llei digital del Govern de l’Estat” pic.twitter.com/5xgq0xD3lS — Govern. Generalitat (@govern) November 26, 2019

Aquest dictamen és un pas previ a la interposició d’un recurs d’inconstitucionalitat contra el decret. En concret, segons la Generalitat el decret envaeix competències catalanes en cinc àmbits: infraestructures digitals i desplegament de la fibra òptica, identitat digital, desplegament de l'administració digital, ciberseguretat i contractació pública.