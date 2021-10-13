El projecte de pressupostos generals de l'Estat per al 2022 que el Govern espanyol ha presentat aquest dimecres al Congrés dels Diputats inclou 2.230,74 milions d'euros en inversions territorialitzables a Catalunya. La xifra suposa el 17,2% del total a l'Estat i, per tant, encara per sota del pes del PIB català a l'Estat, el 19%. És una xifra superior a la dels pressupostos de 2021, quan les inversions ascendien a 1.999,30 MEUR, un 16,5% del total. Els comptes començaran ara la seva tramitació parlamentària, en què l'executiu de Sánchez buscarà suports per poder-los aprovar.



Segons aquests comptes, el territori que rep més inversions torna a ser Andalusia, amb 2.267,07 MEUR (17,7%), i per darrere de Catalunya hi va el País Valencià amb 1.208,61 MEUR (9,3%), que supera Madrid amb 1.151,46 MEUR (8,9%), una xifra inferior a la dels PGE anteriors.



En qualsevol cas, el gran problema que ha patit Catalunya els darrers anys és la diferència entre la inversió pressupostada i la que finalment s'acaba executant, que sempre és inferior. Segons va documentar Nació Digital, de mitjana en els darrers set anys un terç de la inversió de l'Estat al Principat no s'ha arribat a portar a terme.

