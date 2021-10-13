Estàs llegint: Els pressupostos generals de l'Estat preveuen una inversió a Catalunya de 2.230 milions, el 17,2% del total

La xifra és superior a la dels pressupostos de 2021 però inferior al pes de Catalunya al PIB estatal, que és el 19%. El gran problema dels darrers anys, però, és que les inversions executades queden molt per sota de les pressupostades per l'Estat

13/10/2021.- La ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero (i), y la presidenta del Congreso, Meritxell Batet, presentan el proyecto de Ley de Presupuestos Generales del Estado para 2022 este miércoles en el Congreso de los Diputados. EFE/Juan Carlos Hidal
La ministra d'Hisenda, María Jesús Montero, i la presidenta del Congrés, Meritxell Batet, presentan el projecte de Llei de Pressupostos Generals de l'Estat pel 2022 al Congrés. Juan Carlos Hidalgo / EFE

El projecte de pressupostos generals de l'Estat per al 2022 que el Govern espanyol ha presentat aquest dimecres al Congrés dels Diputats inclou 2.230,74 milions d'euros en inversions territorialitzables a Catalunya. La xifra suposa el 17,2% del total a l'Estat i, per tant, encara per sota del pes del PIB català a l'Estat, el 19%. És una xifra superior a la dels pressupostos de 2021, quan les inversions ascendien a 1.999,30 MEUR, un 16,5% del total. Els comptes començaran ara la seva tramitació parlamentària, en què l'executiu de Sánchez buscarà suports per poder-los aprovar. 

Segons aquests comptes, el territori que rep més inversions torna a ser Andalusia, amb 2.267,07 MEUR (17,7%), i per darrere de Catalunya hi va el País Valencià amb 1.208,61 MEUR (9,3%), que supera Madrid amb 1.151,46 MEUR (8,9%), una xifra inferior a la dels PGE anteriors.

En qualsevol cas, el gran problema que ha patit Catalunya els darrers anys és la diferència entre la inversió pressupostada i la que finalment s'acaba executant, que sempre és inferior. Segons va documentar Nació Digital, de mitjana en els darrers set anys un terç de la inversió de l'Estat al Principat no s'ha arribat a portar a terme.

