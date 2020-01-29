Estàs llegint: Puigdemont i Comín retiren la petició d'integrar-se al grup dels Verds al Parlament Europeu

Puigdemont i Comín retiren la petició d'integrar-se al grup dels Verds al Parlament Europeu

Els eurodiputats expliquen en una carta que no volen que la possible entrada a la coalició europea generi "divisions" dins d'un partit del qual se senten afins. Els Verds-ALE havien de decidir aquest dimecres si els admetien o no.

Carles Puigdemont i Toni Comín mostren un cartell que reclama la llibertat d'Oriol Junqueras al Parlament Europeo./ EFE/EPA/PATRICK SEEGER

Els eurodiputats Carles Puigdemont i Toni Comín han retirat la petició d'entrar al grup dels Verds-ALE del Parlament Europeu. Ho han comunicat en una carta als copresidents del grup, Philippe Lamberts i Ska Keller, difosa per Catalunya Ràdio, en la qual expliquen que amb la seva decisió volen evitar que es generin divisions dins del grup.

"L'últim que voldríem és entrar en un grup després d'un procés que hagi pogut causar serioses discrepàncies entre alguns dels seus membres i que la nostra acceptació sigui un element de discòrdia en un espai polític al qual ens sentim molt propers i al qual ens sentim vinculats". Ambdós asseguren que aquesta renúncia no és un "rebuig" al projecte polític del grup.

Aquest dimecres els Verds-ALE havien de decidir si admetien els dos representants polítics catalans com a membres. En total, aquest grup té 74 representants, 67 dels Verds i 7 de l'Aliança Lliure Europea. Dins d'ALE, un partit europeu format pr forces polítiques autonomistes i independentistes, hi ha ERC. De fet, quan Oriol Junqueras va ser acceptat com a eurodiputat a partir de la sentència del TJUE que li reconeixia la immunitat, l'Aliança Lliure Europea el van proclamar president de la formació.

Els estatuts dels Verds/ALE estableixen que, per acceptar dos membres que no formin part de cap formació integrada als Verds o ALE, ha d'haver-hi consens o fer una votació. Per prendre aquesta decisió, s'havia format un comitè de conciliació del qual formava part Diana Riba, eurodiputada d'ERC. El comitè també havia de decidir sobre la incorporació de Clara Ponsatí, futura eurodiputada de Junts per Catalunya quan el Regne Unit formalitzi la sortida de la Unió Europea.

