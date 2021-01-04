El Regne Unit rebutja extraditar Julian Assange als Estats Units

barcelonaActualizado:
El Regne Unit ha rebutjat extraditar Julian Assange, fundador de Wikileaks, als Estats Units en considerar que seria perjudicial per la seva salut mental. Al pronunciar el seu dictamen a la cort penal de Londres d'Old Bailey, la jutgessa Vanessa Baraitser ha considerat "demostrat" que l'australià de 49 anys presenta risc de suïcidi i es podria treure la vida si és processat als EUA, on probablement seria retingut en condicions de confinament.
La magistrada ha decidit ordenar la posada en llibertat sota fiança del creador de Wikileaks. La pròpia plataforma ha informat a Twitter del rebuig de la petició dels EUA, la qual cosa lliura a Assange en principi d'un trasllat que hauria suposat l'inici d'un procés penal en el qual podria ser condemnat fins a 175 anys de presó. No obstant això, Assange haurà d'enfrontar-se, ara, a una nova etapa de recursos i de recaptar suports contra els lletrats dels Estats Units.
(Hi haurà ampliació)
