La jutge va dictar dimecres al vespre presó sense fiança per a quatre de les sis persones detingudes a Barcelona durant les protestes de dimarts contra la sentència de l’1-O. Els acusa de desordres públics, atemptat a l’autoritat, lesions i destrosses. Les mobilitzacions van continuar durant el dimecres i cap al tard van pujar de intensitat tant a Barcelona, com a Tarragona i Lleida, entre d’altres ciutats catalans. Durant la tercera jornada de protestes, el nombre d’arrestats per part dels Mossos d’Esquadra va ascendir a 32, la majoria sota l’acusació de desordres públics, tot i que també n’hi ha per atemptat contra l’autoritat. La majoria dels detinguts es reparteixen entre Barcelona (12) i Lleida (11), si bé també n’hi ha a Tarragona (5), Girona (3) i Manresa (1).



Pel que fa als empresonats, la jutge en el seu escrit considera que hi ha indicis que van intentar travessar línies policials o es van enfrontar i van agredir agents de l'autoritat, fets que considera "de notable gravetat i transcendència". Per tot plegat, afirma que hi ha tots els requisits per a la presó provisional. A més a més, assenyala que els detinguts haurien fet accions dirigides a "impedir l'execució d'una sentència ferma dictada pel Tribunal Suprem”.



L’acusació particular en aquest cas l’ha exercit la Generalitat, en representació dels agents dels Mossos que van patir lesions durant el desplegament. L’acusació havia demanat presó per a tres dels sis detinguts dimarts, tot i que eludible sota una fiança de 2.000 euros. La jutge, però, ha decidit seguir el criteri de la Fiscalia i enviar-los, juntament amb un quart arrestat, a la presó sense fiança