Estàs llegint: Salut comptabilitza 11 nous morts a Catalunya per la Covid i 117 contagis testats

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

coronavirus

Salut comptabilitza 11 nous morts a Catalunya per la Covid i 117 contagis testats

Des de l'inici de la pandèmia s'han detectat 70.333 casos positius i un total de 12.506 persones han mort a Catalunya

Treballadors de l'Hospital d'Igualada protesten a les portes del centre sanitari per reclamar millores laborals. 19 de juny de 2020. ACN/Mar Martí
Treballadors de l'Hospital d'Igualada protesten a les portes del centre sanitari per reclamar millores laborals. 19 de juny de 2020. ACN/Mar Martí

barcelona

Actualizado:

acn i públic

El Departament de Salut ha informat aquest dissabte que s'han detectat 117 nous positius, 37 menys més que el dia anterior. Això augmenta la tendència a la baixa dels positius, ja que ahir se'n van detectar 154, tres menys que el dijous. D'altra banda, s'han registrat 11 morts, sis més que fa 24 hores. Des de l'inici de la pandèmia s'han detectat 70.333 casos positius i un total de 12.506 persones han mort a Catalunya, segons les dades facilitades per les funeràries. 

S'han donat 39.287 altes hospitalàries (40 més que ahir), mantenint així el ritme de divendres, quan es van donar 43 altes. Un total de 4.126 persones han estat ingressades de gravetat des de l'inici del confinament (tres més que ahir); actualment són 63. Respecte a les residències de gent gran, 14.913 persones han estat confirmades com a positius de coronavirus (cinc més que fa 24 hores).

Per territoris, a la ciutat de Barcelona han mort 4.234 persones; a la regió metropolitana nord, hi ha hagut 2.881 defuncions; a la regió metropolitana sud són 2.335; 1.567 a la Catalunya Central; 798 a Girona ; 397 al Camp de Tarragona; 209 a Lleida; 45 a les Terres de l'Ebre; i 30 a l'Alt Pirineu i Aran.

Etiquetas
El Quinze, 38

selección público