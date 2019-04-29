El Suprem permetrà que els cinc presos electes el 28-A prenguin possessió del càrrec

Cinc dels presos independentistes podran sortir per recollir l'acta de diputats al Congrés i al Senat i prendre possessió del càrrec. Segons informa l'ACN, fonts del tribunal reconeixen que no posaran traves perquè facin aquests tràmits i argumenten que la llei "ho deixa ben clar".



Això permetrà que Oriol junqueras, Raül Romeva, Jordi Turull, Josep Rull i Jordi Sànchez puguin estar presencialment a les cambres espanyoles per acatar (ni que sigui per imperatiu legal) la Constitució i assolir la condició plena de diputats i de senador, en cas de Romeva. Tot i això, el tribunal estudia aplicar posteriorment el precepte de la llei que els permet suspendre de funcions els polítics empresonats i processats per rebel·lió. Aquest és el mateix criteri que va seguir el magistrat instructor Pablo Llarena en el cas del Parlament.



Els seus advocats –Jordi Pina i Andreu van den Eynde- estan valorant la fórmula per demanar al Suprem que puguin sortir de la presó per anar a les respectives sessions constitutives. També estan estudiant si cal fer el tràmit i presentar un escrit o si, per contra, el permís el concedeix automàticament el tribunal.