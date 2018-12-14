Tres anys de presó per a l'exalcalde socialista de Sabadell Manuel Bustos per retirar multes a familiars

La Secció número 10 de l'Audiència de Barcelona ha condemnat a tres anys de presó i a 16 mesos d'inhabilitació l'exalcalde socialista de Sabadell Manuel Bustos per retirar multes a familiars, segons ha informat aquest divendres el Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya (TSJC). El condemnen per dos delictes de tràfic d'influències juntament amb l'intendent de la Policia Local de de la capital vallesana, que ha estat condemnat per un delicte de tràfic d'influències a 15 mesos i un dia de presó i set anys i mig d'inhabilitació per a càrrec públic i per un delicte de prevaricació administrativa a tres anys i mig d'inhabilitació.



Bustos ja va ser condemnat el març de 2015 pel TSJC a un any i quatre mesos presó per endollar a una antiga alt càrrec del tripartit, condemna que en ser inferior als dos anys no li va comportar l'ingrés a un centre penitenciari.



Bustos va ser alcalde de Sabadell entre 1999 i febrer de 2013, quan va dimitir després de l'esclat del cas Mercuri, que investigava la presumpta corrupció urbanística a la ciutat durant la seva gestió. Considerat un dels alcaldes més poderosos del PSC durant un bon grapat d'anys, el seu estil de governar, marcat per un estil caciquil i clientelar i basat en la marginació i la repressió dels que no n'eren partidaris, va ser molt contestat pels moviments socials i opositors de la ciutat, que directament el van definir com a estil Bustos.