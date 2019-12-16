Público
Tsunami Democràtic El Tsunami Democràtic difon l'acció al Camp Nou per tot el país amb projeccions a edificis, pancartes i marquesines

El lema "Spain sit and talk" es projecta a la façana de la catedral de Girona i a la fàbrica de Nestlé. Diversos municipis apareixen amb cartelleria del Tsunami convocant a l'acció d'aquest dimecres, que coincidirà amb el Barça - Reial Madrid.

Cartell del Tsunami Democràtic a una marquesina de Barcelona convocant a l'acció d'aquest dimecres al Camp Nou. Tsunami Democràtic

El Tsunami Democràtic ha aparegut durant les darreres hores a diversos punts del país en forma de pancartes, cartells i difusió diversa de la pròxima acció: el dimecres 18 al Camp Nou durant el clàssic enter el Barça i el Reial Madrid. A Girona, s'ha fet una projecció a la façana de la catedral i a la fàbrica Nestle durant la matinada que ocupava tots dos edificis. També s'han desplegat diverses pancartes des d'altres municipis, com ara la Torre Salvana de Santa Coloma de Cervelló, al Castell de Castellet a Sant Vicenç de Castellet o a la C32 a l'altura de Mataró.

A Barcelona, algunes marquesines de busos i panells publicitaris han aparegut amb cartells de la convocatòria, amb el lema central "Spain sit and talk" [Espanya, seu i parla], popularitzat durant la darrera visita del president en funcions Pedro Sánchez a Barcelona. A les 16.00 h de la tarda, ja s'han retirat els cartells d'unes sis marquesines.

El Tsunami Democràtic ha convocat una concentració "massiva" als voltants del Camp Nou aquest dimecres a partir de les 16.00 h, és a dir, quatre hores abans que comenci el partit. El divendres passat, el Tsunami va emetre un comunicat, adreçat a la “premsa de Madrid”, en què aclareix que “no ha dit que vulgui bloquejar o suspendre el partit. Tot el contrari, vol convidar que el vegi tothom. I que se segueixi a tot el món”.

En un segon punt, afegeix que el Tsunami “està preparat per fer visible al camp i a les grades la situació d’excepcionalitat que pateix Catalunya”. En aquest sentit, assegura que ja hi ha més de 25.000 persones que han confirmat la seva assistència a l’acció i que s’han “organitzat desenes d’autobusos” per arribar-hi.

