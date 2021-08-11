barcelona
L'Agència Espanyola de Medicaments i Productes Sanitaris (AEMPS) ha autoritzat el primer assaig clínic en humans d'una vacuna contra la Covid-19 desenvolupada a l'Estat espanyol. Es tracta del vaccí PHH-1V dels laboratoris catalans Hipra, segons ha informat aquest dimecres el Ministeri de Sanitat. En l'assaig hi participaran diverses desenes de voluntaris de centres hospitalaris que tinguin entre 18 i 39 anys. Se'ls injectaran dues dosis de la vacuna amb 21 dies de diferència amb l'objectiu d'analitzar la seguretat i tolerabilitat del vaccí així com la seva eficàcia.
La vacuna de la companyia Hipra, amb seu a Amer (Girona), està basada en dues proteïnes recombinants de les variants alfa i beta -plataforma similar a la de Novavax i Sanofi/GSK- que són capaces de generar una resposta immunitària davant d'una de les proteïnes del coronavirus.
L'assaig de fase I/IIa dividirà els voluntaris en grups i anirà augmentant la dosi que rebrà cada grup en funció de la resposta que generi en els primers vaccinats. S'aniran escalant a les dosis següents si no detecten problemes de seguretat, per avaluar quina és la dosi òptima. La farmacèutica gironina preveia que l'estudi clínic comencés a l'agost a l'Hospital Clínic de Barcelona i al Trueta de Girona.
