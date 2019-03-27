Vaga indefinida a Codorniu contra l'acomiadament de 79 treballadors

Els treballadors de Codorniu convoquen una vaga indefinida a partir del 8 d'abril. Protesten per la "posició immobilista" de la direcció de l'empresa en relació amb la negociació de l'expedient de regulació d'ocupació (ERO) que afecta 79 dels 700 treballadors de la companyia.



Aquest dimecres, els convocants posaran en marxa un calendari de mobilitzacions que continuarà fins al 3 d'abril amb una primera aturada, cinc dies abans de l'inici de la vaga indefinida. Les dues convocatòries es registraran avui mateix, segons CCOO, al departament de Treball.



El sindicat demana una negociació amb caràcter urgent de les mesures plantejades per l'ERO presentat per la direcció, amb la finalitat de concloure el període de consultes amb un acord que redueixi l'impacte traumàtic de les extincions de contracte. CCOO també vol un pla industrial que garanteixi la viabilitat de l'empresa, i per això ha exigit una comissió formada per representants de treballadors i direcció.



Les mobilitzacions arriben després que Codorniu anunciés un nou ajust de plantilla que afectarà 79 treballadors. Amb aquest, l'empresa ja haurà aplicat dos ERO, després del de 2017, que va afectar 71 treballadors. El fons nord-americà Carlyle va adquirir el 55% de Codorniu l'octubre de 2018 per 390 milions d'euros. A més, la companyia té previst fusionar-se amb altres cellers catalans, com Gleva, també adquirits per Carlyle durant la tardor.



Fins a aquesta operació, Codorniu era una empresa 100% familiar, controlada per les diferents branques de la família Raventós, però els beneficis relativament baixos dels darrers anys van impulsar una part de la família a optar per vendre's les seves accions.