Al menos 10 muertos en el incendio en el centro de entrenamiento de Flamengo en Río

El suceso se produjo en la madrugada de este viernes en las instalaciones del Ninho do Urubu.

Imágenes de las instalaciones de Flamengo tras el incendio

Imágenes de las instalaciones de Flamengo después del incendio.

Al menos diez personas murieron y varias resultaron heridas en un incendio desatado este viernes en el centro de entrenamiento del club de fútbol Flamengo, en Río de Janeiro, informaron fuentes oficiales. Según el Cuerpo de Bomberos, hay además tres heridos, dos de los cuales están en estado grave.

El suceso se produjo en la madrugada de este viernes en las instalaciones del Ninho do Urubu, donde se entrena el conjunto carioca y las categorías inferiores, en la zona oeste de Río.

