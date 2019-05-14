Una niña de once años ha ayudado a su madre a salvarse de un episodio de atragantamiento que podría haberle provocado la muerte al practicarle las maniobras que le iba indicando por teléfono un médico del 112. Según ha informado este martes el Centro Coordinador de Emergencias de Canarias, la niña se dio cuenta de que su madre se había atragantado con un medicamento y llamó de inmediato a su abuelo, quien a su vez pidió ayuda a este servicio.
El coordinador del servicio comprendió de la urgencia de la situación y pidió al hombre una dirección a la que enviar una ambulancia, pero también un teléfono para hablar con su nieta e intentar unas maniobras de emergencia mientras llegaban los sanitarios. El médico contactó con la menor y le solicitó que se colocara detrás de su madre y le diera cinco golpes a la altura de los omoplatos con el talón de la palma de la mano, y que comprobara después si había expulsado la pastilla.
Como esta maniobra no fue efectiva, relata el 112 en un comunicado, le indicó que desde esa misma posición rodeara con sus brazos a la madre y le hiciera las compresiones en la boca del estómago conocidas como la maniobra de Heimlich. La ayuda de la menor permitió ganar tiempo hasta que llegó a casa su abuela, que consiguió completar la maniobra y liberar las vías aéreas de la mujer atragantada.
