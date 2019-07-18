Público
Abandono de mascotas Los veterinarios alertan del abandono de 138.000 perros y gatos en España en 2018

La asociación Española de Veterinarios Municipales (AVEM) realizará una campaña de concienciación junto al laboratorio de salud animal Zoetis. Recuerdan que esta "lacra social" puede acarrear penas de cárcel de entre uno y tres años.

Un perro en un refugio para animales abandonados.- EFE

Un total de 138.000 perros y gatos fueron recogidos por refugios y protectoras de toda España, según alerta la Asociación Española de Veterinarios Municipales (AVEM), que realizará una campaña de concienciación a través de 200 veterinarios de toda España.

La campaña, que se realizará en colaboración con el laboratorio de salud animal Zoetis, señala que el abandono de perros y gatos es una "lacra social" a pesar de estar contemplada en el Código Penal con penas de cárcel de entre uno y tres años.

Según el presidente de AVEM, Juan Carlos Ortiz, de los casi 140.000 animales recogidos por protectoras o refugios el pasado año "tan sólo el 15% consigue regresar con su propietario", mientras que la directora de la Unidad Animal de Zoetis, Marta Sánchez, subraya que el abandono de mascotas "es un asunto grave con connotaciones humanitarias y también de salud pública".

La campaña de concienciación contempla acciones como talleres sobre tenencia responsable y fomento de las adopciones a propietarios de mascotas y a colegios.

