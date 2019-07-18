Un total de 138.000 perros y gatos fueron recogidos por refugios y protectoras de toda España, según alerta la Asociación Española de Veterinarios Municipales (AVEM), que realizará una campaña de concienciación a través de 200 veterinarios de toda España.
La campaña, que se realizará en colaboración con el laboratorio de salud animal Zoetis, señala que el abandono de perros y gatos es una "lacra social" a pesar de estar contemplada en el Código Penal con penas de cárcel de entre uno y tres años.
Según el presidente de AVEM, Juan Carlos Ortiz, de los casi 140.000 animales recogidos por protectoras o refugios el pasado año "tan sólo el 15% consigue regresar con su propietario", mientras que la directora de la Unidad Animal de Zoetis, Marta Sánchez, subraya que el abandono de mascotas "es un asunto grave con connotaciones humanitarias y también de salud pública".
La campaña de concienciación contempla acciones como talleres sobre tenencia responsable y fomento de las adopciones a propietarios de mascotas y a colegios.
