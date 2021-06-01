madrid
El boletín Seniors del Colegio Oficial de Médicos de Madrid (ICOMEM) pide voluntarios para unirse a Ambulancia Vida, un vehículo antiabortista y activo desde 2016, donde realizan ecografías a las mujeres en las clínicas de abortos para disuadirlas de interrumpir el embarazo.
"Necesita médicos voluntarios", anuncian en el boletín de junio que describen sus servicios como "una iniciativa de voluntarios dispuestos a salvar vidas".
El texto incluye un enlace que dirige a la página web en la que solicitan personal sanitario que utilicen el ecógrafo para atender a las madres.
La furgoneta fue lanzada en hace cinco años el grupo ultracatólico Derecho a Vivir y que depende de organizaciones como Hazte Oír y otros colectivos antiabortistas.
En noviembre de 2019, la encargada del departamento de Comunicación de la Clínica Dator, Sonia Lamas, comentaba a Público que desde Ambulancia Vida "hostigan de forma continua a las mujeres que vienen a nosotras porque han tomado la decisión de no llevar adelante su embarazo".
"La impunidad y la falta de consecuencias que tiene este acoso anima a los grupos a continuar con sus acciones", añadía Lamas.
Ante esta persecución, el PSOE aspira a establecer penas de cárcel a aquellas personas que acosen a las mujeres que acuden a realizar un aborto. Así lo recoge la proposición de ley registrada este lunes en el Congreso.
En ella piden la reforma del Código Penal para incluir penas de prisión, de entre tres meses y un año, para quien desarrolle ese comportamiento.
Los socialistas advierten de que el acoso a los centros sanitarios donde las mujeres interrumpen voluntariamente los embarazos "es una constante", por lo que quieren dar una seguridad jurídica tanto a las mujeres que quieren interrumpir el embarazo como a los y las profesionales que participan.
