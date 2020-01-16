Inspección de Trabajo da la razón a los trabajadores con discapacidad del Palacio Real que denunciaron abuso laboral el pasado mes de septiembre. Hubo fraude de ley y se reconocen tres "infracciones graves", según recoge El País. "Se hace justicia", explica a Público Francisco (nombre ficticio), uno de los 16 trabajadores afectados.
Tras la inspección se ha determinado que realizaron horas extras no remuneradas, que tenían descansos insuficientes y que se incurrieron irregularidades en los contratos. Llegaron a trabajar 11 horas al día por 550 euros al mes cuando se había pactado un salario de 800 euros. Solo tenían diez minutos de descanso y media hora para comer pese a que tenían derecho a una hora.
Contratados a través de Integra, empresa de ACS, algunos llegaron a firmar el contrato el mismo día que les entregaban el finiquito. Francisco asegura a este diario que recogen la noticia con "alivio y descanso", pero afirma que "esto no acaba aquí" porque reclamarán una indemnización por daños y perjuicios morales ya que algunos compañeros tuvieron "depresión".
También espera que la Comunidad de Madrid, responsable ahora de establecer la sanción, aplique la "máxima posible" para evitar que esta situación se vuelva a repetir.
En cuanto a las horas extraordinarias, el Estatuto de los Trabajadores determina que están prohibidas —tal y como refleja el convenio para trabajadores con discapacidad—.
