El obispo de la Diócesis de Cartagena, José Manuel Lorca Planes, denunció el pasado viernes ante la Fiscalía de Murcia los presuntos abusos sexuales de un seminarista sobre un menor en el centro religioso San José, en Murcia, durante el curso 2010-2011, informa el diario murciano La Verdad.
El medio local ha podido saber que la Diócesis ha retirado temporalmente a P.S.P. –iniciales del acusado–, que era profesor de religión, la missio canonica, es decir, la posibilidad de ejercer como profesor hasta el esclarecimiento de estos hechos, "sin menoscabar su derecho a la presunción de inocencia".
El Obispado informó de que la presunta víctima denunció ante el rector del Seminario Menor los presuntos hechos el pasado 30 de marzo y que, desde ese momento, el obispo ordenó a la Diócesis de Cartagena que iniciara un proceso de investigación previa para esclarecer los hechos.
Esta misma semana el Consejo de Ministros ha aprobado este viernes tres Reales Decretos por los que concede el indulto a tres presos a propuesta de tres hermandades andaluzas de Semana Santa: Nuestro Padre Jesús El Rico de Málaga; el Santísimo Sacramento y Cofradía de Nazarenos de Nuestro Padre Jesús Cautivo y Rescatado, Nuestra Señora del Rosario Doloroso, San Juan de Mata, San Ignacio de Loyola de Sevilla; y Nuestra Señora de la Soledad y Descendimiento del Señor de Granada.
