El Papa ha convocado a los presidentes de las Conferencias Episcopales de todo el mundo a una reunión en el Vaticano para tratar el tema de los abusos sexuales y la prevención de esta lacra al interno de las iglesias locales.
Según ha informado la oficina de prensa de la Santa Sede la reunión tendrá lugar en el Vaticano del 21 al 24 de febrero del año próximo. La decisión del pontífice se enmarca en la vigesimosexta reunión del consejo de cardenales C9 que lo ayudan en el gobierno de la Iglesia y en la reforma de la Curia que ha concluido este miércoles.
Entre los últimos escándalos de abusos sexuales en el seno de la Iglesia se encuentran los destapados en Chile, que obligaron a todos los obispos chilenos a poner sus cargos a disposición del Pontífice y los de Estados Unidos.
Está previsto que este jueves el Papa se reúna con obispos de Estados Unidos en un encuentro en el que se discutirán las consecuencias del escándalo de abusos sexuales que involucra al excardenal estadounidense Theodore McCarrick, cesado del colegio catedralicio por el propio pontífice en julio de 2018.
Según informó el portavoz oficial del Vaticano, Greg Burke, en la reunión participará el presidente de la Conferencia de Obispos Católicos de los Estados Unidos (USCCB), cardenal Daniel DiNardo, así como el Prefecto de la comisión para la protección de menores del Vaticano, cardenal Sean Patrick O'Malley de Boston y dos funcionarios de la Conferencia Episcopal de EEUU.
Este encuentro se produce después de que el arzobispo Carlo María Vigano, exnuncio en Washington, acusara al Papa de conocer los abusos contra seminaristas cometidos por McCarrick y no hacer nada al respecto. Sin presentar pruebas y cuando el pontífice celebraba una misa en el Encuentro Mundial de las Familias de Dublín (Irlanda) Viganò pidió la dimisión del Santo Padre en un gesto sin precedentes en la Iglesia.
