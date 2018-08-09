La Fiscalía chilena ordenó hoy el registro del Obispado Castrense, ubicado en Santiago de Chile, en busca de documentación sobre investigaciones de casos de encubrimiento de abusos sexuales en el seno de Iglesia católica.
La diligencia se realizó de forma conjunta con Carabineros (policía militarizada) por petición del fiscal regional de O'Higgins, Emiliano Arias, dispuesto por la Fiscalía Nacional para investigar estos casos y también encargado de la investigación en contra del excanciller del Arzobispado de Santiago, Óscar Muñoz, acusado de abusos y estupro contra media docena de menores.
Desde el Ministerio Público explicaron que las investigaciones que maneja el fiscal O'Higgins "dan cuenta que podría haberse cometido un encubrimiento por parte del Obispado Castrense".
Asimismo, indicaron que la documentación que se recoja, ya sea entregada de forma voluntaria por los responsables del lugar o bien a través de un registro en base a la orden, permitirá corroborar si hubo delito de encubrimiento.
Dentro de esta investigación se encuentra el arzobispo de Santiago, el cardenal Ricardo Ezzati, quien está citado a declarar como imputado (bajo sospecha) el próximo 21 de agosto por la presunta comisión del delito de encubrimiento en casos de abusos sexuales cometidos por miembros de la Iglesia
La Iglesia chilena atraviesa una dura crisis a causa de los abusos cometidos por miembros del clero que llevó a todos los obispos a poner sus cargos a disposición del papa Francisco, quien hasta ahora ha aceptado cinco renuncias.
La Conferencia Episcopal de Chile hizo pública la semana pasada una lista en el sitio web con los nombres de 42 sacerdotes y un diácono condenados, por la Justicia civil o la canónica, por abusos sexuales a menores.
En tanto, la Fiscalía tiene investigaciones abiertas sobre 38 casos, que involucran a 73 personas investigadas (sacerdotes diocesanos, de diversas órdenes y laicos), y a 104 víctimas, la mayoría de ellas menores de edad en el momento de cometerse los hechos.
Comentarios
