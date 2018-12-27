Un hombre ha sido condenado a dos años de prisión como autor de dos delitos de abuso sexual por tocar el culo a dos mujeres en plena calle. Así lo ha dispuesto el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya que, además, le inhabilita de forma especial para el derecho de sufragio pasivo durante esos dos años. En términos económicos, el agresor, sin antecedentes penales, también deberá pagar los costes del proceso, los costes de la acusación particular y 1.000 euros a cada una de las mujeres agredidas por daños y perjuicios.
Según el auto judicial, M. G. G., siglas a las que responde el autor de los delitos, en la noche del 5 de agosto se aproximó a las dos mujeres por su espalda en Barcelona y para "satisfacer su instinto sexual las agarró con fuerza a ambas por los glúteos, huyendo a la carrera". Unas de las mujeres tan solo tenía 15 años cuando sucedieron los hechos.
El escrito, por otra parte, también enfatiza en el "trastorno disociativo (leve) de origen afectivo" que sufría el agresor, algo por lo que había recibido terapia. Aunque la acusación particular apeló la sentencia porque la cifra de 1.000 euros le parecía insuficiente dado los daños causados a la menor, el recurso fue desestimado.
Otro recurso presentado ante la decisión del tribunal fue el de la Fiscalía. Desde el Ministerio Público pedían un año de libertad vigilada para el delincuente; una petición que ha sido desechada argumentando que es un agresor primario.
