madrid
El Aeropuerto de Gran Canaria ha quedado inoperativo por una densa calima que no permite aceptar operaciones ni de llegada ni de salida, según ha informado Aena en su cuenta oficial de Twitter.
Ante este fenómeno meteorológico adverso, por el que el Gobierno regional ha decretado la alerta para todo el archipiélago, Aena ha pedido a quienes tuvieran un vuelo programado este sábado en este aeródromo canario que consulten con su compañía aérea el estado de su vuelo.
Según han informado a Efe fuentes de Aena, se han desviado una veintena de vuelos que pretendían aterrizar en Gran Canaria y, ante la escasa visibilidad, han sido dirigidos a otros aeropuertos canarios, como los de Fuerteventura y Tenerife Norte.
Las fuentes de Aena han asegurado que el de Gran Canaria es el único aeropuerto canario que está en estos momentos inoperativo, mientras que el resto opera con normalidad a pesar de la intensa calima que afecta a todas las islas.
La concentración de polvo africano en suspensión obligó este mediodía a desviar a Fuerteventura dos vuelos que se disponían a aterrizar en Lanzarote procedentes de Barcelona y el Reino Unido, mientras que otro que partió de Tenerife Norte tuvo que regresar a su aeródromo de origen.
