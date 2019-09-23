Público
Agresión sexual Cuatro detenidos por retener y agredir sexualmente a una mujer en Bilbao

Los hechos tuvieron lugar el pasado viernes en una vivienda de la capital vizcaína, según consta en la denuncia interpuesta ante la Policía autónoma vasca. 

Momento de la concentración en protesta por una agresión sexual grupal a una joven de 18 años la pasada noche en Bilbao, este viernes en la capital vizcaína. EFE/Luis Tejido

Protesta del pasado agosto por una agresión sexual grupal a una joven de 18 años en Bilbao EFE/Luis Tejido

Cuatro hombres han sido detenidos por la Ertzaintza por un presunto delito de agresión sexual contra una mujer a la que habrían retenido ilegalmente en un piso de Bilbao, ha informado este lunes el Departamento vasco de Seguridad.

Según consta en la denuncia interpuesta ante la Policía autónoma vasca, los hechos tuvieron lugar el pasado viernes en una vivienda situada en la capital vizcaína.

La mujer denunció un delito de agresión sexual y de detención ilegal tras lo cual la Ertzaintza detuvo a cuatro individuos, uno de los cuales fue puesto en libertad, mientras los otros tres, de edades comprendidas entre los 33 y 36 años, se encuentran en dependencias policiales a la espera de ser puestos a disposición judicial.

La Ertzaintza continúa con las investigaciones sobre el caso, han explicado las fuentes.

