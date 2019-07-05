La Guardia Urbana de Barcelona ha detenido a dos turistas suizos por presuntamente violar la madrugada del jueves a una mujer de 22 años en la playa del Somorrostro, ha informado a Europa Press el cuerpo policial.
Los dos turistas y la víctima se conocieron en uno de los locales de la zona de la playa y tras intentar abusar de ella en los lavabos, la llevaron a la playa y allí la violaron, según Betevé.
Dos amigos de la víctima alertaron de lo ocurrido a una patrulla de la Urbana que patrullaban la zona, en la confluencia de la calle Marina con el Port Olímpic, y al desplazarse a la playa se encontraron a la joven que les corroboró lo ocurrido.
Gracias a la descripción de los jóvenes que dio la afectada a los policías, con ayuda de los vigilantes de seguridad, pudieron localizarlos dentro de la discoteca y, una vez fuera, ella les reconoció y fueron detenidos por un presunto delito de agresión sexual.
La joven, que no sufrió heridas, fue trasladada a un hospital, y los dos detenidos, de 22 años, fueron puestos a disposición de los Mossos d'Esquadra.
