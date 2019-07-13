Público
Agresión sexual La Ertzaintza investiga una posible agresión sexual a una mujer en Beasain

El Ayuntamiento guipuzcoano y la Diputación condenan los presuntos hechos y convocan una concentración de repulsa.

La Ertzaintza investiga una posible agresión sexual a una mujer en Beasain. / EFE

La Ertzaintza investiga una posible agresión sexual a una mujer en la localidad guipuzcoana de Beasain, según ha informado el Departamento vasco de Seguridad.

Tras la denuncia presentada ante la Ertzaintza, los agentes de la Policía vasca están investigado la posible agresión sexual, ocurrida esta pasada madrugada.

La Diputación de Guipúzcoa ha condenado la presunta agresión sexual ha realizado un llamamiento a sumarse a la concentración organizada para este domingo a las 13 horas, en la plaza Erauskin, convocada por el Ayuntamiento de Beasain

El Consistorio ha mostrado su firme rechazo ante "cualquier agresión de este tipo y su apoyo y solidaridad a la persona agredida y su familia e invita a la ciudadanía a manifestarse para mostrar su rechazo a este tipo de agresiones".

La Diputación muestra su "enérgica repulsa"

La Diputación de Guipúzcoa ha mostrado su "más enérgica repulsa y condena ante estos hechos", así como su apoyo y cercanía hacia la víctima y su entorno.

"La violencia contra las mujeres siempre tiene agresores y víctimas individuales pero, sin embargo, se debe a una causa de profundas raíces: una ideología que persigue controlar y someter a las mujeres. Por todo ello, este caso de abuso sexual no es resultado de una acción aislada, fruto de hechos sin explicación alguna", ha valorado la entidad foral en un comunicado.

A su juicio, "tal y como demuestran estos hechos, igual que ocurre en otros ámbitos, la violencia contra las mujeres también se da en el ámbito laboral, con las mismas actitudes e ideas machistas en su origen".

Así, teniendo en cuenta "el carácter estructural de este tipo de violencia, corresponde a todas y todos ofrecer una respuesta adecuada, tanto a la ciudadanía como a las instituciones y a las empresas".

Por lo tanto, la Diputación de Gipuzkoa se suma al comunicado de repulsa aprobado por unanimidad por el Ayuntamiento. La directora del órgano foral para la Igualdad de mujeres y hombres, Miren Elgarresta, participará en la concentración.

