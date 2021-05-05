madrid
Las restricciones que imperaban antes de la declaración del último estado de alarma, como acotar horarios a la hostelería y establecimientos comerciales, el cierre del ocio nocturno o la prohibición de fumar en la calle sin distancia de seguridad, volverán a estar vigentes a partir del 9 de mayo.
Así lo ha explicado la ministra de Sanidad, Carolina Darias, al término del Consejo Interterritorial del Sistema Nacional de Salud, en la que insistido en que el estado de alarma, conforme aparece regulado en la Constitución Española, está previsto "para situaciones excepcionales, no para que permanezca sine die en el tiempo".
Así, la ministra ha explicado que en el Consejo Interterritorial se han repasado actuaciones coordinadas adoptadas por este órgano que siguen vigentes una vez que decaiga el estado de alarma, en concreto las aprobadas entre agosto y octubre, ha recordado, y que se refieren a restricciones que pueden adoptar las comunidades como acotar horarios comerciales o de ocio nocturno.
El Gobierno entiende que las comunidades disponen de herramientas que les proporciona la legislación ordinaria para contener el virus, a las que se suma el real decreto aprobado ayer por el Consejo de Ministros, que les permite recurrir en casación al Tribunal Supremo las resoluciones de los tribunales superiores de justicia.
"Son suficientes para mantener el virus a raya", ha enfatizado la ministra, quien ha recordado que las autonomías no han estado siempre bajo el paraguas del estado de alarma y han ido tomando decisiones que en su mayoría han ido ratificando los TSJ.
Y ahora, con el real decreto, y ante la posibilidad de que se abra una nueva disparidad de criterios por parte de los jueces, será el Supremo el que tenga la última palabra y unifique doctrina al respecto.
