Alborán Al menos 11 muertos en una patera en el mar de Alborán

Salvamento Marítimo ha buscado la embarcación durante dos días y al final ha sido localizada por el buque de investigación Hespérides. En ella también se han encontrado 33 supervivientes que han sido trasladados al puerto de Almería. 

Muere una embarazada tras ser rescatada de una patera semihundida en Alborán con 13 desaparecidos | REUTERS

Imagen de archivo del rescate de una patera en el mar de Alborán | REUTERS

Salvamento Marítimo ha rescatado esta madrugada a 33 personas de una patera en cuyo interior había once cadáveres, una embarcación que ha sido buscada durante dos días y que al final ha sido localizada por el buque de investigación Hespérides en el mar de Alborán.

Una portavoz de Salvamento Marítimo ha informado de que la embarcación habría salido durante la madrugada del pasado 18 de diciembre desde la zona del Cabo del Agua (Marruecos). El buque Hespérides, que zarpó ayer de su base del puerto de Cartagena para participar en la campaña antártica española, ha localizado y comunicado su posición a Salvamento Marítimo, que movilizó en su búsqueda a la embarcación Salvamar Spica.

Los supervivientes y los cadáveres de los migrantes fallecidos durante la travesía han sido trasladados al puerto de Almería, donde han desembarcado sobre las seis de la mañana. Las fuentes consultadas han señalado que en estos momentos se realiza la búsqueda de otras tres pateras en Alborán.

(Habrá ampliación)

