El alcalde de Vigo anuncia el inicio del montaje del alumbrado navideño, un "episodio planetario"

MADRIDActualizado:
Vigo ya está más cerca de la Navidad. Este primer martes de agosto, el alcalde de la ciudad gallega, Abel Caballero (PSdeG-PSOE), ha anunciado el comienzo de los trabajos de instalación de la red de luces navideñas. "Iluminar 340 calles requiere de un largo tiempo", explicó en una rueda de prensa.
Caballero ha señalado que el montaje empezará este mismo miércoles con un acto simbólico en la Farola de Urzáiz. Será allí donde el alcalde aprovechará para dar más detalles sobre el alumbrado navideño de este año, cuyos trabajos empezarán bajo el calor de agosto.
"Iniciar el montaje de las luces en Vigo es un episodio planetario, como es natural", afirmó el alcalde, quien explicó que su "referente" en este ámbito "es Nueva York". "Estamos atentos a lo que hace Nueva York, y Nueva York está atenta a lo que hace Vigo", bromeó.
En 2019, el periódico The New York Times se hizo eco de la iluminación navideña en Vigo, que ese año había implicado un gasto de aproximadamente 1.000.000 de euros. "Caballero es un exuberante político al que también le gusta llamarse a sí mismo 'el alcalde más popular de Europa'. Sin embargo, algunos se preguntan si el entusiasmo casi inigualable del alcalde por las luces de Navidad es exagerado", señalaba el diario estadounidense.
"Millones de visitantes"
Del mismo modo, el alcalde ha evitado cualquier comparación con otras localidades gallegas como Ourense, que también ha iniciado el montaje de las luces navideñas. En cualquier caso, ha asegurado que "los cables en Vigo están instalados desde hace años atrás".
Más allá de lo que ocurra con las distintas olas del coronavirus, Caballero no ocultó su optimismo respecto a la situación sanitaria que se registrará en las próximas Navidades. De hecho, el primer edil ha expresado su confianza en que la realidad de la pandemia sea "muchísimo mejor" en esas fechas, por lo que ha augurado que Vigo recibirá a "millones" de visitantes. Las luces ya estarán encendidas.
