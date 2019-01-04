Público
Una veintena de provincias estarán este viernes en riesgo amarillo. El mercurio bajará por la noche en zonas de la mitad norte, con heladas en gran parte del interior peninsular, siendo más intensas en Pirineos y Sistema Ibérico.

Imagen de Archivo de un hombre que cruza por un paso de peatones en el barrio de Covaresa de Valladolid/ EFE

Una veintena de provincias españolas estarán este viernes en riesgo amarillo por temperaturas mínimas de entre menos cuatro y menos ocho grados, según la previsión de la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (AEMET). En concreto, serán: Madrid, Salamanca, Ávila, Segovia, Valladolid, Zamora, Burgos, Soria, Cuenca, Guadalajara, Toledo, Teruel, Zaragoza, Huesca, Navarra, Álava, Barcelona, Tarragona, Girona y Lleida.

Además, Zaragoza, Huesca y Lleida tendrán este viernes aviso amarillo por niebla, además de en riesgo por temperaturas mínimas. Y Lleida estará también en aviso por fenómenos costeros. Las brumas y nieblas, en general matinales, afectarán a las depresiones del noreste peninsular, meseta sur y, con menor probabilidad, al interior de Galicia y meseta norte.

Aparte de estos fenómenos, predominará el tiempo estable y los cielos poco nubosos o despejados, salvo en zonas de niebla, con intervalos nubosos en el área mediterránea y, de nubes altas, en Canarias.

Las temperaturas diurnas seguirán sin grandes cambios aunque las nocturnas serán "significativamente bajas" en zonas de la mitad norte peninsular, con "heladas" en gran parte del interior peninsular, siendo más intensas en Pirineos y Sistema Ibérico, según la predicción de la AEMET.

El viento soplará de componente este en Canarias, litoral cantábrico y Alborán; de componente norte en Ampurdán y Baleares; con intervalos de fuerte en el norte de Galicia, Estrecho, Ampurdán y Baleares; y predominio de vientos flojos variables en gran parte del interior peninsular.

