"Acabo de recibir una triste noticia, han asesinado a una mujer en Cantabria, la primera victima de violencia doméstica de este año". Así ha comenzado Pablo Casado, líder del PP, su discurso en un acto celebrado en Ceuta con afiliados y otros miembros del partido, en referencia al asesinato machista ocurrido este jueves en el que un hombre ha apuñalado a su pareja en la localidad cántabra de Laredo.
El conservador ha afirmado que "con la violencia de género, con la violencia doméstica, no hay que politizar", y ha equiparado ambos conceptos, que, sin embargo, se refieren a cosas distintas —una reivindicación que los colectivos feministas han luchado por remarcar—. La violencia de género habla de la violencia ejercida hacia las mujeres por el hecho de serlo y la violencia doméstica es la que se produce en el ámbito familiar de manera indistinta.
"Al PP nadie nos va a dar lecciones de cómo se combate la violencia en el ámbito doméstico —ha vuelto a subrayar el líder del PP— porque somos el partido que lanzamos, que promovimos el plan contra la violencia de género más ambicioso de la historia de España", se ha vanagloriado el presidente 'popular'.
Casado también ha subrayado que "en un país democrático como el nuestro no se puede hablar de violencia si se ejerce contra un determinado género o una edad, si se haga contra mujeres, contra ancianos, contra niños". Para el líder del PP lo relevante es "erradicar cualquier tipo de asesinato y en especial sacar del debate partidista esta materia que por desgracia sigue llenando de dolor tantas familias en nuestro país".
((Habrá ampliación))
