Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Alhambra Una brecha de seguridad en la web de entradas a la Alhambra deja al descubierto los datos de 4,5 millones de personas

El fallo, detectado por un grupo de 'hackers' vinculado a Anonymous, afecta a la página desde mediados de 2017.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Patio de los Leones de la Alhambra. EUROPA PRESS

Patio de los Leones de la Alhambra. EUROPA PRESS

Un fallo de seguridad en la web de entradas de la Alhambra ha dejado al descubierto los datos de 4,5 millones de personas y de casi 1.000 agencias de viaje. La página del monumento ubicado en Granada, que cuentó con alrededor de tres millones de visitantes en 2018, está gestionada por un organismo adscrito a la Consejería de Cultura de la Junta de Andalucía.

Según informa este miércoles El Confidencial, la brecha de seguridad afecta a la web desde mediados de 2017. El fallo, detectado por La9 –un grupo de hackers vinculado a Anonymous–, ha expuesto los datos de DNI, números de móviles, e-mails, direcciones y nombres de millones de visitantes. Por otra parte, ha dejado al descubierto los datos bancarios de las agencias que han reservado a lo largo de estos meses. 

Un portavoz del Patronato de la Alhambra y Generalife de la Junta de Andalucía ha reconocido a El Confidencial la existencia de un agujero en la web de entradas: "Las investigaciones realizadas permiten constatar la existencia de un incidente de seguridad, que ya se ha corregido, si bien no hay indicios concluyentes de que constituya una vulneración grave de la confidencialidad de los datos. Continúan las investigaciones por parte de la empresa adjudicataria para averiguar el origen, impacto y posible difusión a terceros de datos personales, y tomar en su caso las medidas judiciales que resulten pertinentes".

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad