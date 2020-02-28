MadridActualizado:
El Ministerio de Consumo impulsará un sistema de etiquetado frontal sobre la calidad nutricional de los alimentos con el fin de fomentar una dieta saludable y cambiar los "malos hábitos" de la sociedad española, que tiene unos índices de obesidad del 14 % y de sobrepeso del 26 %.
Lo ha asegurado el ministro de Consumo, Alberto Garzón, en su primera comparecencia parlamentaria en la Comisión correspondiente del Congreso para desgranar las líneas generales de su departamento en la que ha avanzado un plan integral de alimentación saludable.
Este plan, ha dicho el ministro, abordará cuatro asuntos como son el etiquetado, la fiscalidad, la publicidad y la formación e información para incentivar el consumo de productos saludables.
"Un etiquetado que incentive el consumo saludable y desincentive el que es perjudicial"
Así, ha explicado que su departamento estudia fórmulas para introducir el sistema de etiquetado frontal sobre la calidad nutricional de los alimentos, que en diferentes modalidades ha sido eficaz en otros países como Chile, Francia o Portugal, al ser un código de fácil comprensión para ayudar a las familias a mejorar su dieta.
Ha abundado en que el Ministerio analizará "con rigor" cuáles son las ventajas e inconvenientes de los sistemas que ya están implantados en otros países con el fin de conocer cuál es el adecuado para España. "Un etiquetado que incentive el consumo saludable y desincentive el que es perjudicial", ha dicho el ministro.
En cuanto a la fiscalidad, ha incidido en que presentará medidas para favorecer el consumo de productos saludables en coordinación con el Ministerio de Hacienda. Garzón ha explicado que la información comercial dirigida al púbico infantil que estimula el consumo de productos no saludables tiene que ser regulada.
Además, pondrá en marcha campañas de sensibilización e información para promover el consumo saludable.
