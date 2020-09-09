Estás leyendo: Amazon retira unos productos pedófilos tras la exigencia de Consumo

Amazon retira unos productos pedófilos tras la exigencia de Consumo

El Ministerio de Consumo considera que estos artículos incentivan la violencia contra las mujeres y niñas y ha solicitado una "reunión urgente" para abordar "las necesarias medidas de control y restricción en la venta por internet".

Estos son los “torsos masturbadores” de silicona que una empresa llamada Wawa comercializa a través de Amazon.
Estos son los "torsos masturbadores" de silicona que una empresa comercializaba a través de Amazon.

La multinacional Amazon ha asegurado que ha retirado de su tienda online los artículos destinados a juegos pedófilos que el Ministerio de Consumo pidió a la Fiscalía que investigara por incitar a la violencia contra las mujeres y niñas y que utilizan de forma vejatoria el cuerpo de la mujer.

Según informó este miércoles el departamento que dirige Alberto Garzón, el Ministerio ha solicitado a la Fiscalía que investigara si la puesta en el mercado, la distribución y la publicidad de este tipo de productos en la plataforma de comercio electrónico Amazon podrían ser actos constitutivos de delito.

El Ministerio ha remitido además un escrito a Amazon en el que solicita la retirada inmediata de estos productos y pide una "reunión urgente" para abordar "las necesarias medidas de control y restricción en la venta por internet". Según Consumo, la comunicación comercial de estos artículos es contraria a la Ley General de la Publicidad porque supone "una utilización vejatoria del cuerpo de la mujer".

Por su parte, la empresa de venta online ha asegurado, en un comunicado, que "la protección de menores, tanto niños como adolescentes, es una prioridad" de la multinacional y ha subrayado que todos sus colaboradores comerciales deben cumplir las directrices y normas de venta y "aquellos que no lo hagan estarán sujetos a acciones por nuestra parte que pueden incluir la eliminación de su cuenta".

En este sentido, Amazon recuerda que recientemente ha establecido "medidas aún más estrictas en el área de productos eróticos" y asegura que las están "aplicando en consecuencia".

