Asesinada una mujer por un disparo en la cabeza en plena calle en Madrid

La principal hipótesis es que el autor del asesinato podría ser un cliente de casa de alterne donde trabajaba mujer. De confirmarse, sería el tercer asesinato por violencia machista en un día.

Imagen de sanitarios del Samur-Protección Civil atendiendo a la mujer tras ser disparada en la cabeza por un hombre en el distrito de Ciudad Lineal. - EMERGENCIAS MADRID
efe

Esther R. P., una paraguaya de 40 años, ha fallecido en el hospital horas después de haber recibido un disparo en la cabeza en una calle del distrito madrileño de Ciudad Lineal, al parecer por un hombre que se dio a la fuga.

Fuentes cercanas al caso han asegurado a Efe que la víctima ha fallecido en el hospital Gregorio Marañón, adonde fue evacuada por los servicios de Samur-Protección Civil después de que entrara en parada cardiorrespiratoria en dos ocasiones.

El suceso tuvo lugar poco antes de las 19.30 horas a la altura del número 4 de la calle Virgen de los Reyes, en el barrio de la Concepción, cuando un hombre disparó en la cabeza a la víctima.

El autor disparó a la mujer en el distrito  de Ciudad Lineal y se dio a la fuga

Hasta el lugar se desplazaron sanitarios de Samur-Protección Civil con una Uvi móvil que intentaron reanimar a la mujer, que se encontraba en parada cardiorrespiratoria. Tras conseguirlo, la trasladaron al hospital y en el camino volvió a entrar en parada.

La Policía Nacional sospecha que el presunto autor del asesinato de un mujer de 40 años este miércoles en una calle del distrito madrileño de Ciudad Lineal está relacionado con la casa o club de alterne en el que trabajaba la víctima.

Fuentes próximas a la investigación han indicado a Efe que esta es una de las principales hipótesis con las que trabajan los agentes de Homicidios que buscan desde anoche al presunto autor, un hombre de nacionalidad española y corpulento que disparó en la cabeza en plena calle a la mujer, y que luego se dio a la fuga. De confirmarse esta hipótesis, sería el tercer asesinato por violencia machista en un día. 

SI NECESITA AYUDA, PUEDE LLAMAR LAS 24 HORAS SIN COSTE AL 016.

