Las pintadas aparecieron en las puertas del camposanto tras la crisis humanitaria en Ceuta. La Guardia Civil sospecha que los autores podrían pertenecer a algún grupo de ultraderecha.

Las pintadas realizadas en la entrada del cementerio judío de Hoyo de Manzanares el pasado sábado. Ayuntamiento de Hoyo de Manzanares.

Hoyo de Manzanares ha denunciado este lunes la aparición de una serie de pintadas en las puertas de acceso al cementerio judío de la localidad, ante las que el Consistorio ha mostrado "su más absoluta condenada", considerando "que sólo buscan alterar la pacífica convivencia" en el municipio.

Las pintadas se realizaron la noche del viernes, según denuncia hoy el Ayuntamiento en un comunicado, en el que han asegurado que los hechos ya han sido denunciados para que se investiguen y se trata de localizar a los autores "de tan execrable hecho".

Desde Hoyo aseveran que el lugar elegido para las pintadas "deja bien claro que se trata de un ataque contra la comunidad judía", con mensajes como 'Puta Israel' y 'Puta Marruecos', además de diversos símbolos de la cruz solar.

El Consistorio considera que, como ya ha sucedido en ocasiones anteriores, se trata de un ataque contra la comunidad judía y pretende atacar "la pacífica convivencia".

