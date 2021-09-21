Estás leyendo: La Audiencia Nacional investiga como acto terrorista el atropello del pasado viernes en Murcia

La Audiencia Nacional investiga como acto terrorista el atropello del pasado viernes en Murcia

 Investigan si el atropello en Murcia fue objetivo de un atentado yihadista después de encontrar una nota del agresor.

Atropello en murcia (atentado)
El suceso ocurrió en un bar de Roldán, en la pedanía de Torre Pacheco (Murcia). Efe

madrid

El juez de la Audiencia Nacional Alejandro Abascal ha abierto diligencias para investigar como terrorismo el atropello que protagonizó un conductor marroquí en la terraza de un bar de Roldán (Torre Pacheco, Murcia) el pasado viernes, día 17, y en el que una persona murió arrollada por el vehículo.

El principal motivo de que se haya derivado este asunto a la Audiencia Nacional, y que se investiga bajo secreto de sumario, es el de una nota encontrada en el coche en la que aseguraba que se trataba de un atentado, según han confirmado a Efe fuentes jurídicas.

No obstante, aún no queda clara si la intención del conductor, que murió en el accidente al acabar impactando su vehículo contra un muro, era la de perpetrar un atentado yihadista o si tenía perturbadas sus facultades mentales.

Con estas dos vías trabajan los investigadores de la Guardia Civil que decidieron trasladar sus pesquisas a la Audiencia Nacional por las referencias a acciones terroristas que figuraban en la nota manuscrita.

El conductor fallecido, un marroquí de 30 años, presentaba heridas de arma blanca. En un principio, la Guardia Civil consideró que se las pudo haber producido alguien antes del accidente.

