Autobús escolar El conductor de un autobús escolar da positivo en cocaína

El detenido era responsable de 42 niños de entre diez y doce años. 

Autobús escolar. Europa Press

El conductor de un autobús escolar dio positivo en dos tipos de sustancias, entre ellas cocaína durante su jornada laboral en la que era responsable de 42 niños de entre diez y doce años.

Los alumnos de quinto de primaria del colegio público Celestino Montoto de Pola de Siero de Asturias habían ido a un campamento de inmersión lingüística en Ledesma, Salamanca.

Uno de los profesores desconfió de la conducta del chófer ya que conducía de manera brusca y agresiva. El docente le mandó parar el vehículo y llamó a la Guardia Civil de Tráfico para que le hiciera la prueba de drogas. 

La empresa de autobuses lamentó lo ocurrido y envió un nuevo conductor para que los escolares pudieran regresar a casa, como informa La Opinión de Murcia.

El detenido, hasta la fecha, contaba con una actitud correcta y una conducta laboral intachable dentro de la plantilla. 

