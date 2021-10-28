El avance de la lava provoca más destrozos en La Palma

madridActualizado:
El avance de la lava del volcán de La Palma ha provocado este jueves más destrozos. En concreto, la colada número tres ha destruido más edificaciones mientras que la colada siete se acerca al mar. Los expertos señalan que no se puede predecir con exactitud la llegada de la lava al mar.
La colada tres es la más activa y desciende a unos 20 metros por hora hacia Puerto Naos, zona que fue evacuado desde el inicio de la erupción el pasado 19 de septiembre. El sistema europeo de satélites Copernicus recoge que la lava ha arrasado 911 hectáreas y ha afectado a 2.296 edificaciones.
En cuanto a la actividad sísmica, se ha mantenido en valores similares de los últimos días. Durante esta madrugada se localizaron más de 60 terremotos de magnitudes en torno a 3,5.
De los más de 7.000 personas evacuadas por el avance de la lava, hay 458 albergados en hoteles. 388 se hospedan en el hotel de Fuencaliente y 70 se encuentran en un centro hotelero de Los Llanos de Aridane.
Además, ha disminuido la emisión de dióxido de azufre (SO2) en los últimos cuatro días. Sin embargo, sigue siendo un valor alto con una emisión de hasta 16.350 toneladas diarias.
