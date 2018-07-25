El Ayuntamiento de Girona prohíbe el acceso de perros en varias plazas de la ciudad

El Ayuntamiento de Girona ha colgado en tres plazas de la ciudad un cartel donde se prohíbe explícitamente la entrada a perros, incluso aunque sus propietarios los lleven atados con correa. “Se prohíbe el acceso de perros en este espacio”, se puede leer en los papeles, acompañados de un dibujo ilustrativo.
Concretamente, los espacios restringidos son la Plaça de l'Assumpció y Camp de Bèlit, en el barrio de Sant Narcís, y la Plaça Miquel de Palol, en la Devesa. Y de este modo, el Ayuntamiento pretende garantizar que aquellos a los que no les gustan los animales tengan “espacios en los que estar tranquilos”.
La medida se ha tomado después de recibir quejas de los vecinos que muchos se quejaban de la falta de civismo de algunos dueños. Principalmente, los gerundenses hablan de que permitían que los perros corrieran sueltos, no recogían sus excrementos, o molestaban a los niños que acudían a los parques infantiles.
De momento, se ha comenzado por estas tres plazas, en una prueba piloto que durará hasta septiembre. Pero el concejal de Sostenibilitat y Medi Ambient, Eduard Berloso, aseguró que, si funciona, la intención del Ayuntamiento es que haya, como mínimo, una plaza libre de perros en cada barrio de la ciudad.
Será entonces cuando, si todo funciona bien, se apruebe la nueva ordenanza de tenencia de animales. Y, por tanto, esta restricción se convertirá en norma y aquel que la incumpla será multado. En estos casos la sanción será efectuada pasados los 300 metros de distancia y podrían alcanzar los 750 euros.
Además, será también obligatorio que el animal lleve chip, esté censado y tenga seguro, así como, que los propietarios lleven una bolsa para recoger los excrementos y una botella de agua (que tendrán que tirar sobre la orina). Actualmente, en Girona hay 3.057 perros censados.
En contraposición, el verano pasado, el Ayuntamiento creó cinco espacios habilitados para canes donde pueden pasear desatados. Son recorridos que, a pie, duran entre diez minutos y media hora. Están en las hortes de Santa Eugènia, en las riberas del Ter, en las riberas del Onyar y en la Font del Ferro.
