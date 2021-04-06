madrid
La Comunidad de Madrid continúa en un ambiente de precampaña y para muchos la gestión de la pandemia es un punto decisivo a la hora de acudir a las urnas para votar al próximo candidato a presidir la comunidad. Una gestión que continúa desatando las críticas de los más golpeados por la crisis del coronavirus.
Así, la presidenta de la Comunidad, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, y el consejero de Sanidad, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, han vivido un desencuentro este martes, cuando se encontraban en la presentación del proyecto del nuevo edificio de hospitalización del Hospital 12 de Octubre.
A la puerta de uno de los centros, y mientras las cámaras de TVE grababan, dos mujeres ha reprendido a ambos políticos por la gestión del PP en la pandemia de covid-19.
"Tengo cáncer y estoy desatendida. Y he tenido covid, 15 días en mi casa para que me llamara el médico. Mi marido en el 12 de octubre con neumonía, yo sola", confesaba la primera mujer mientras señalaba a Díaz Ayuso y a Ruiz Escudero.
"Y mi madre con 92 años solita la tengo. ¡Eso es lo que hay! ¡Eso es lo que hay!", añadía la segunda mujer.
Por su parte, Isabel Díaz Ayuso y Enrique Ruiz Escudero han decidido quedarse callados ante las quejas de estas dos ciudadanas.
Una vez dentro, el consejero de Sanidad de la Comunidad de Madrid, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, ha explicado que negoció con proveedores de la vacuna rusa frente a la covid-19, Sputnik, para alcanzar un "preacuerdo" que permita avanzar en la llegada de esa vacuna a Madrid.
Tras esta noticia, el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha defendido que la vacunación es "un proceso muy serio" y ha recalcado la necesidad de "lealtad" y "seriedad" en lo que se refiere a la vacunación contra la covid-19.
