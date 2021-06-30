Barbastro decreta dos días de luto por el asesinato machista de una vecina

MadridActualizado:
El Ayuntamiento de Barbastro (Huesca) ha decretado dos días de luto oficial por el asesinato machista de una mujer de 35 años, presuntamente apuñalada por su expareja delante de los tres hijos de la pareja, de 12, 6 y 1 año.
Al conocer el hecho, la Junta de Portavoces del consistorio ha sido reunida de urgencia y ha condenado esta muerte, además de trasladar sus condolencias y apoyo a la familia y amistades de la víctima.
La Junta de Portavoces ha convocado una concentración con un minuto de silencio a las 12.00 horas
La corporación asegura que "acompaña en el dolor y comparte la indignación con familiares, amistades, vecinos y vecinas de Barbastro" e insiste en que hechos como éste, "unidos al sufrimiento que miles de mujeres viven cada día por la violencia de género", hacen que el Ayuntamiento "se reafirme en la necesidad de continuar trabajando y aunando esfuerzos, de las instituciones y ciudadanía, en la lucha contra la violencia en general y hacia las mujeres en particular".
La Junta de Portavoces, además, ha convocado una concentración con un minuto de silencio a las 12.00 horas.
Los tres hijos de la mujer han quedado a cargo, de momento, de una familia de su entorno más cercano, a la espera de que el Instituto Aragonés de Servicios Sociales estudie y valore las medidas más adecuadas.
Serán las medidas "que garanticen su bienestar y la mejor atención", informan fuentes del Gobierno de Aragón, que está pendiente de los tres pequeños que habrían presenciado cómo su padre, un hombre español de origen magrebí de 43 años, habría apuñalado a su madre en el domicilio en el que vivía la víctima con los pequeños.
