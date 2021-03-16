MADRID
El 82,5% de los españoles está dispuesto a vacunarse frente a la covid-19 "cuando llegue su turno" con lo que el porcentaje se mantiene similar al mes pasado cuando la disposición a la inoculación era del 83%, según la encuesta del Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS).
El sondeo, realizado entre el 1 y el 11 de marzo sobre una muestra de 3.820 entrevistas, también refleja que un 5,4% no está dispuesto a vacunarse y la razón mayoritaria —29,3%— es que "no se fía" de las vacunas, mientras que un 20,1% teme que "haya riesgos para la salud o efectos secundarios colaterales".
Además, la encuesta revela que el 44,7% de los españoles cree que lo peor de la pandemia ha pasado frente a un 26,9% que considera que "seguimos en el peor momento".
Al 94,3% de los encuestados le preocupa "mucho o bastante" la crisis del coronavirus si bien a un 40% le intranquilizan más los efectos sobre la salud y a un 23,6% las consecuencias sobre la economía y el empleo. Para el 48,9% de los encuestados habría que tomar medidas mas exigentes y un 29,6 apuesta por "quedar como estamos".
