Belén de Navidad Almeida censura que la gente se escandalice por colocar la bandera de España en el belén de Madrid

También ha sido muy crítico con el nacimiento que el gobierno de Ada Colau ha colcado en Barcelona, al que ha tildado de "trastero". 

El alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, y la vicealcaldesa, Begoña Villacís asisten al encendido de las luces de Navidad.

El alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, ha censurado este sábado que “la gente se escandalice” por colocar la bandera de España en el belén de Madrid y no por gastarse 97.000 euros “en un trastero”, en referencia al belén de Barcelona.

Así lo ha señalado Almeida en declaraciones a los medios al término de una visita a un aerogenerador de Acciona en el paseo de la Castellana, y tras la polémica suscitada por la instalación del belén del Ayuntamiento de Madrid, en el Palacio de Cibeles, en una peana con faldón de la bandera de España.

También ha generado críticas el belén de la plaza Sant Jaume de Barcelona, una instalación artística conceptual, no un belén tradicional, que la escenógrafa Paula Bosch ha creado inspirándose en los preparativos de las navidades de su infancia, cuando sacaban del desván las cajas que contenían las figuras y los adornos.

En este sentido, el alcalde madrileño ha indicado que lo que le parece “escandaloso” es que la alcaldesa de la Ciudad Condal, Ada Colau, haya gastado 97.000 euros “no para colocar un belén, sino un trastero donde se van derrumbando diversas figuras”.

Orgulloso de sus tradiciones

Martínez-Almeida ha defendido que el Gobierno de la ciudad de Madrid está “orgulloso de sus tradiciones” y “respeta las convicciones de todos los madrileños”, pero “parece ser que en Barcelona no pueden decir lo mismo”.

“Estamos en un país en el que, como hay un gobierno en funciones que está tratando de gobernar con separatistas, golpistas, independentistas y con los herederos de ETA puede parecer escandaloso que se coloque la bandera de España en el Ayuntamiento Madrid”, ha indicado.

Ha subrayado que el Ayuntamiento de Madrid ha colocado el belén al sentirse “orgullosos de ser la capital de España, y más en estos tiempos en los que Pedro Sánchez quiere pactar con golpistas”.

