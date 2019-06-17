La temperatura del agua en Groenlandia que se registró el pasado miércoles 12 de junio era de cinco grados más que cualquier otro año en estas mismas fechas, según ha informado El Confidencial. El investigador del clima en la Universidad de California, Zachary Labe, ha señalado que se trata de un aumento que supone un ejemplo más de las consecuencias del calentamiento global: "Se trata de otra serie de eventos extremos que concuerdan con la tendencia a largo plazo del calentamiento y el cambio en el Ártico".
De este modo, el espesor de la capa de hielo del Ártico ha alcanzado el nivel más bajo desde que se tienen datos por satélite. El motivo es que el hielo se derrite, un hecho comprobado en el Centro Nacional de Datos de Nieve y Hielo de Estados Unidos. Jason Box, climatólogo del Servicio Geológico de Dinamarca y Groenlandia, ha reconocido en declaraciones a Science Alert que "el derretimiento es enorme y llega muy pronto". El 45% del territorio se ha visto afectado por el deshielo y las altas temperaturas. Normalmente estos episodios no se producen hasta los meses de julio y agosto.
El día más caluroso en siete años
El pasado 12 de junio fue el día más caluroso de los últimos 7 años en Groenlandia. El mercurio de una estación meteorológica alcanzó los 0 grados centígrados, un hecho que no se producía desde julio de 2012. Los científicos de la región están alarmados por lo que pueda ocurrir este verano, pero, a su vez, señalan que el clima de Groenlandia es muy variable. Para Mike MacFerrin, glaciólogo de la Universidad de Colorado, "2019 ha sido... anómalo... hasta ahora, pero también bastante variable. Es temprano y el clima es bueno, así que mantengamos los ojos bien abiertos..."
The @NOAA automatic weather station at Summit, Greenland, suggests air temperature flickered above 0°C at 19:30 LST June 12. 🤔https://t.co/Dy0e7uRiRx pic.twitter.com/EpOl2R5dmV— William Colgan, Ph.D. (@GlacierBytes) 13 de junio de 2019
Si las temperaturas bajan a lo largo de este verano, los glaciares dejarán de deshacerse, pero si no, se podrá navegar por las aguas del Ártico como no se ha podido hacer durante décadas.
