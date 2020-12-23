sevilla
Canal Sur Televisión ha cortado a las 8.00 horas su emisión por segundo día consecutivo debido a la huelga convocada por el comité de empresa de la Radio y Televisión de Andalucía (RTVA), cuyo detonante es el recorte presupuestario de 14 millones de euros acordado por el PP, Ciudadanos y Vox.
Los sindicatos consideran que con este recorte "se pone en peligro un servicio público esencial" y supone una "asfixia financiera que impide la renovación tecnológica y el mantenimiento o rejuvenecimiento de la plantilla", que asciende a unos 1.400 trabajadores.
Tras el corte de la emisión en la primera jornada de huelga a las 8.30 horas, justo cuando empezaba el especial de la Lotería de Navidad, esta mañana la pantalla se ha ido a negro a las 8.00 horas en Canal Sur Televisión, Andalucía Televisión y Canal Sur 2.
Ayer martes, después de toda la mañana en negro, la señal volvió a las 14.30 horas para emitir el informativo, aunque reducido, y se suprimieron todos los programas en directo. En un manifiesto en defensa de la RTVA los trabajadores de Canal Sur Radio y Canal Sur Televisión expresan "su hartazgo, indignación y también rabia por la constante utilización que los partidos políticos pretenden hacer de este medio público para tratar de convertirlo en un instrumento de poder y de manipulación".
Los trabajadores piden el cese del director de informativos
En este sentido, denuncian que "desde la llegada del actual responsable de informativos de la televisión han observado comportamientos, en fondo y forma, que traspasan todas las líneas de la ética profesional y que atentan contra los elementales principios del periodismo" y, por ello, han pedido el cese del director de los informativos de Canal Sur Televisión Álvaro Zancajo. El comité de huelga y la dirección llevan varios días negociando los servicios mínimos para las dos jornadas de huelga pero no han alcanzado un acuerdo.
