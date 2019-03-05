Público
Carnaval de Las Palmas Érase una vez Franco, en el carnaval de Las Palmas, al ritmo del himno de Marta Sánchez

Drag Boy, disfrazado del dictador, irrumpió con su actuación 'Arde España' en el escenario del parque de Santa Catalina y se ganó al público. Aunque quien se proclamó ganador de la gala fue Drag Chuchi con la fantasía 'Repite mi nombre'.

Drag Boy Devil y High Heels Performance, con su fantasía 'Arde España'. (EFE/Angel Medina G).

"Españoles, Franco ha vuelto. No estaba tranquilo en el cielo al ver que la España que él había dictado se había desviado. Calmaos, el Generalísimo está aquí." Con estas palabras de presentación irrumpió Drag Boy, disfrazado del dictador, en el carnaval de Las Palmas de Gran Canaria con su actuación Arde España. Al ritmo de la versión del himno al que puso letra Marta Sánchez, se ganó al público en el escenario del parque de Santa Catalina, acompañado de los agentes de la CIA Mortadelo y Filemón. 

Tras el canto español, Drag Boy optó por ritmos ochenteros como el A quién le importa o el Ni tú ni nadie de Alaska. Y finalizó su actuación con un  "hasta luego, Mari Carmen".

Aunque quien se proclamó ganador fue Drag Chuchi con la fantasía 'Repite mi nombre'. Volteretas imposibles sobre sus bailarines y un lanzamiento de espaldas al vacío fue lo que conquistó al jurado y dejó impresionado a los espectadores. Por primera vez se le entregó el centro real en la fiesta de 'Una noche en Río', un reconocimiento dado a conocer en la presentación de los cuatro maestros de ceremonias de la gala. Un galardón que pretende compensar la desigualdad de  trofeos entre la Reina y el Drag Queen que desde la noche de este lunes contó con su propio cetro como reinona del Carnaval.

Otra de las grandes novedades de esta edición es la participación del icono del Carnaval, Carlinhos Brown. El percusionista, compositor, cantante y productor ofrece un concierto diurno de entrada libre en el gran escenario de la fiesta de la capital grancanaria y también actuará la víspera en la gala Drag Queen. 

