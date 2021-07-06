Estás leyendo: ¿Dónde está la carretera más peligrosa de España?

El tramo de carretera convencional más peligroso de España se encuentra en la provincia de Zaragoza, en el kilómetro 245 de la N-2, con un índice de peligrosidad que supera en 686 veces la media nacional.

Se trata de un tramo con un índice de peligrosidad que supera en 686 veces la media nacional, como señala el informe Las carreteras más peligrosas de España, en el quinquenio 2015-2019, en el que, en líneas generales, el índice de peligrosidad medio ha disminuido tres décimas respecto del quinquenio anterior (9,5 frente a 9,8).

No obstante, se han detectado más tramos que superan en más de diez veces ese índice, pasando de 180 a 500 kilómetros de carreteras convencionales y autovías localizados en 82 vías de 44 provincias, en los que se han contabilizado 1.685 accidentes y 2.523 víctimas, la mayoría de ellas leves.

Al respecto, el tramo con un mayor número de accidentes y víctimas es el kilómetro 12 de la A-55, a la altura de Mos (Pontevedra), con 108 accidentes y 194 víctimas. Le siguen el kilómetro 0 de la autovía A-77a, en Alicante, con 100 accidentes y 128 víctimas, y el situado en el kilómetro 17 de la autovía T-11, en Tarragona, con 95 accidentes y 155 víctimas.

Y respecto a autopistas de peaje, el informe destaca que se trata de las infraestructuras más seguras para circular, si bien se han localizado 100 tramos con índices de peligrosidad cuatro veces superior a la media nacional, el peor en el kilómetro 20 de la AP-41, en la provincia de Toledo, que supera en 43 veces la media.

