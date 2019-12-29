Público
Público

Caso Soulé El juez cita como imputado al vicepresidente de la Federación de Fútbol

La citación de Antonio Suárez Santana se enmarca  dentro de la investigación del caso Soulé por un presunto desvío de fondos federativos en la instalación de césped en el Colegio Heidelberg de Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Antonio Suárez Santana | Europa Press

Antonio Suárez Santana, vicepresidente de la Federación de Fútbol, investigado por el caso Soulé | Europa Press

El juez de la Audiencia Nacional, Santiago Pedraz, ha citado como investigado (antes imputado) al vicepresidente de la Real Federación Española de Fútbol (RFEF), Antonio Suárez Santana, dentro de la investigación que sigue en el caso Soulé desde julio de 2017.

Fuentes jurídicas han confirmado la citación de Suárez para el 21 de enero, adelantada por el diario El Mundo, que vincula la citación con un informe de la Unidad Central Operativa (UCO) de la Guardia Civil que apunta a un posible desvío de fondos federativos desde su responsabilidad como máximo responsable de la federación canaria.

Ese informe se conoció en abril del año que termina, apenas un mes después de que Suárez Santana accediera a la vicepresidencia de la RFEF en sustitución Andreu Subies, señalado por la Guardia Civil por otro presunto desvío de fondos de la federación catalana en beneficio propio.

Según El Mundo, el informe de la UCO y una denuncia de la Liga de Fútbol Profesional apuntan a una posible estafa en la instalación de césped en el Colegio Heidelberg de Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

La UCO considera "plausible" que el propio Suárez fuera destinatario de algún beneficio y cree que era "conocedor" de un desvío de fondos en favor de su mano derecha en la Federación canaria, ya fallecido.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad