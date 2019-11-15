Público
Catalunya Unas 200 personas convocadas por los CDR cortan la avenida Meridiana de Barcelona

Los manifestantes, que se han concentrado a partir de las 19.30 horas, han ocupado la avenida a la altura del paseo Fabra i Puig.

14/11/2019 - Protesta de los CDR este jueves en Barcelona. / EFE - ENRIC FONTCUBERTA

Unas 200 personas convocadas por los CDR han cortado la noche de este viernes la avenida Meridiana de Barcelona para protestar contra la sentencia del juicio del 1-O.

Los manifestantes, que se han concentrado a partir de las 19.30 horas de este viernes, han ocupado la avenida a la altura del paseo Fabra i Puig, cerca de la estación de metro homónima de la L1 del Metro, una vía que ha sido cortada todas las noches desde el fallo del Tribunal Supremo.

A las 21.00 horas está previsto un concierto con el cantautor Cesk Freixas y a las 22.00 horas la participación de los Diables de Sant Andreu, según la convocatoria.

