El agente de los Mossos d'Esquadra que dijo "¡La República no existe, idiota!" a un manifestante con uniforme de los Agentes Rurales, durante las protestas contra Consejo de Ministros el 21 de diciembre en Barcelona, ha comparecido este lunes ante la División de Asuntos Internos (DAI) y se ha acogido a su derecho a no declarar.
Su abogado, José María Fuster-Fabra, ha explicado que les han citado en base a una información reservada y que, al tratarse de un procedimiento reservado, desconocen exactamente qué hechos le imputan, por lo que el mosso, miembro de la Brigada Móvil (Brimo), ha optado por no declarar.
Ahora la DAI deberá decidir si abre un expediente disciplinario al agente o si archiva, y Fuster-Fabra ha confiado en que no lo abra: "Si le abren un expediente, nos defenderemos. No hay ningún tipo de falta administrativa ni nada que reprochar".
El vídeo sobre este episodio, que se viralizó en redes, reproduce la breve conversación que mantuvieron el agente de Mossos, que estaba en el cordón policial de protección, y el manifestante, agente rural, a quien el mosso le recuerda que es funcionario como él y debería defenderle, a lo que el manifestante le replica que él defiende la república, y es en ese momento cuando el policía le espeta: "¡La República no existe, idiota!".
En una entrevista de Rac 1 del 24 de diciembre, el conseller de Interior, Miquel Buch, consideró que no era lo normal que un agente de los Mossos insultara a un manifestante y aseguró que es una excepción y "se debe revisar y actuar". Fuentes de la Conselleria explicaron, varios días después, que los Mossos revisan todas las acciones policiales en público para detectar posibles casos de mala praxis.
