Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Maltrato animal Cazan a un hombre mientras envenenaba comederos de gatos en Sevilla

Varias crías de felinos han muerto tras ingerir el aguafuerte vertido sobre los recipientes. El vecino de Bormujos aún no ha sido identificado. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Captura del vídeo en el que hombre envenena la comida de los gatos en Bormujos (Sevilla).

Captura del vídeo en el que hombre envenena la comida de los gatos en Bormujos (Sevilla).

La asociación CES Bormujos y la plataforma Maullando Libre han difundido un vídeo en el que muestra a un hombre envenenando varios comederos y bebederos de gatos en la localidad sevillana. Varias crías de felinos han muerto tras ingerir el aguafuerte vertido sobre los recipientes, colocados en la calle.

"Mientras algunos intentamos mejorar la vida de los gatos callejeros, y luchan por una mejor convivencia entre vecinos de distintas especies, otros se dedican a echar aguafuerte sobre los animales y sus crías, en sus comederos y bebederos", señala una portavoz en unas declaraciones recogidas por El Correo de Andalucía

El hombre, que aún no ha sido identificado, es interpelado por la persona que graba el vídeo y, tras verter la disolución de ácido nítrico, se va con la botella en la mano. 

CES Bormujos, que asegura que todos los gatos están controlados, ha avisado a los vecinos con perros "de que tengan cuidado de que sus animales, al pasar por la zona, no ingieran el pienso".

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad